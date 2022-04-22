An eagle-eyed viewer of Matt Reeves’s The Batman has spotted what appears to be an editing blunder, with a Merseytravel bus stop appearing in a scene that’s supposed to be set in Gotham City.

The film, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, was mostly filmed in Liverpool, with Reeves using the city’s gothic architecture as a backdrop.

He previously said in an interview: “In a way, that when you see the movie, you’ll be like, ‘Hey where’s the city, where did they shoot?’”

Reeves’s plan hasn’t quite worked, though, as during a scene outside St George’s Hall, a Merseytravel bus stop can be seen in the corner.

Its yellow branding was spotted by Twitter user @IanSkelly1, who posted: “If you went to the effort of superimposing a CGI Gotham in the background behind St George’s Hall you would think they would have got rid of the Merseytravel bus stop.”

The tweet has more than 3,000 likes at the time of writing.

“Could make a whole film about Batman just riding the 10a for the night,” joked one commenter.

“The Dark Nightbus,” quipped another.

In The Independent’s four-star review of The Batman, Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “Matt Reeves’s take on the Caped Crusader may not be a genre-defining miracle, but it delivers a tapered-down, intimate portrait, while Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman brings an almost-extinct sensuality to the role.”

Read the full review here.