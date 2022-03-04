The Batman might be a different kind of comic book movie to, say, Marvel’s output, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to be enjoyed once the credits roll.

It’s now the norm for post-credits scenes to be tacked onto the end of superhero films. However, Matt Reeves’ film, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, features more of a tease than a fully-fledged scene.

In fact, those who remain behind to see what treats are in store, might be left feeling a little confused.

At the very end of the film, the words “Good Bye” and a green question mark appear on the screen, presumably courtesy of the Riddler (Paul Dano). Then, some text flashes on the screen, which will undoubtedly leave audiences scrabbling to find out what it was.

It turns out the text is actually a URL to the Rat Alada website, which provided clues to the film in the run-up to its release.

Should you visit the website, you’ll find yourself in a battle of wits with the villain himself, as he asks you three questions.

If you answer all three correctly, you’ll be sent a secret video.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Find the questions the Riddler asks you below and, should you be struggling, the answers have also been provided (thanks to that clever lot over at GamesRadar).

Robert Pattinson as Batman (Warner Bros Poctures)

1. “It’s more than just a game. Fear he who hides behind one.” Mask

2. “What was new, is new again. Rebirth. Restoration. Reformation.” Renewal

3. “I am first a fraud or a trick, or perhaps a blend of the two. That’s up to your misinterpretation.” Confusion

The video you’ll receive as a reward is a clip from Thomas Wayne’s mayoral campaign. However, the Riddler has graffitied certain phrases over the video – and, if you listen closely, you may hear the villain himself breathing over the clip.

The Batman is in cinemas now. Read The Independent’s review here.