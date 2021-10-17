Fans are in a frenzy over the first full trailer showing Robert Pattinson in his new role for Matt Reeves’The Batman.

Warner Bros unveiled the footage showing Pattinson in his action-packed performance opposite Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Andy Serkis as Alfred.

In the clip, Pattinson’s Batman is seen taking down dozens of bad guys as The Riddler is arrested. One lingering shot shows a question mark drawn in the foam on his coffee.

“Fear is a tool,” the Dark Knight says as his bat symbol appears in the night sky over Gotham City. “When the light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.”

Later he utters the words: “This is a powder keg. The Riddler’s the match.”

“The Batman is nearly three hours long. It’s a full on detective noir epic. The story takes place during the week of Halloween. Batman keeps a journal and it’s read to the audience in voiceover,” one fan tweeted.

“Please inject this film into my veins. It’s absolutely everything I’ve ever wanted.”

Another wrote: “This is unlike any comic book movie we have ever seen before — it is the perfect mix of pure talent and passion. I have full faith that this holds the potential to become the greatest adaptation of Bruce Wayne ever made.”

Many agreed that Pattinson’s Batman looks as though it could prove to be the most faithful realisation of the beloved comic book character to date.

“Sorry but to me, Batman has never looked better on screen than this,” one said.

The Batman will be released in cinemas on 4 March 2022.