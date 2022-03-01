Zoë Kravitz has opened up about her interpretation of Catwoman’s bisexuality inThe Batman.

In Matt Reeves’s newly released film, Kravitz’s character Selina Kyle/Catwoman shares a romantic relationship with Batman.

However, in one scene when Selina enters her apartment and calls out to her friend Anika, she refers to her as “baby”.

Some have questioned whether this was an intentional reference to Catwoman’s sexuality.

When asked by Australia Pedestrian whether the scene was a nod to Catwoman being bisexual, Kravitz responded: “That’s definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship.”

Catwoman, who was originally written as bisexual in the comics, has often been portrayed as heterosexual in the films.

In a separate interview with the outlet, Reeves said his film stays “very true” to the character.

The film will see Batman face off against Superman

He responded to the ambiguous scene, saying: “I don’t think we meant to go directly in that way, but you can interpret it that way for sure.

“She has an intimacy with that character and it’s a tremendous and deep caring for that character, more so than a sexual thing, but there was meant to be quite an intimate relationship between them.”

Reeves’s new adaption of the iconic superhero has already received early praise from critics.

“The Batman is a very good Batman film. To think of it as anything more only leads to delusion or disappointment,” wrote The Independent’s critic Clarisse Loughrey.

The Batman will be released in cinemas on 4 March. Read The Independent’s full review here.