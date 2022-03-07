Zoe Kravitz has opened up about being blocked from being in The Dark Knight Rises “because they weren’t going urban”.

In 2015, the actor, who is the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, revealed that she was unable to “get an audition for a small role they were casting”, telling Nylon: “It was like, ‘What does that have to do with anything?”

Now, in an interview with The Observer, Kravitz, who is of Dominican and Jewish-American ethnicity, addressed the rejection, saying that she doesn’t know “if it came directly from [the film’s director] Chris Nolan”.

“I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant,” Kravitz said.

“Being a woman of colour and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the colour of my skin, and the word ‘urban’ being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.”

It’s unknown what role Kravitz wanted to audition for, but it’s believed to have been the one of Catwoman’s roommate Jen, who was played by Juno Temple.

Kravitz appears in new Matt Reeves film The Batman, and is the latest star to play Catwoman after Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway.

The film, which was released earlier this week, is on course to become the most-successful cinema release following the pandemic.