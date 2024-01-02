Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stuntwoman and actor Carrie Bernans, who appears in the recent critically acclaimed musical drama The Color Purple, was seriously injured after being struck by a driver who was allegedly fleeing a hit-and-run.

Bernans was outside Chirp, a Peruvian restaurant in New York City’s midtown Manhattan, on New Year’s Day (1 January) when she was hit by a car that ploughed into the eatery’s dining shed before backing up and hitting another vehicle, her publicist said, according to Deadline.

She was one of at least six people injured in the incident, which occurred around 1am, the New York Police Department confirmed to USA Today.

She is said to be in “critical but stable condition”, her publicist told The Independent in a statement. “She is receiving excellent care and has a long road of healing and rehabilitation ahead. Her family kindly asks that you keep her in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”

Bernans, whose work also includes Marvel’s 2018 Black Panther and the 2019 Avengers: Endgame, had recently given birth to a son. Her son, however, was not with her and “is safe and with her family”, her publicist added.

Further details of the accident were shared by Bernans’ mother, Patricia Lee, on Instagram. “She is still in so much pain and can’t answer calls at this time…She’s in so much pain but healing,” Lee wrote.

“She was involved in a traumatic incident in NYC where a man, early 40s was trying to escape a hit and run and ran into multiple cars before hitting a food stand that her friend & her were walking near. It ended up knocking her unconscious and [pinned] her under the stand. She was under it unaware of what was happening.

“She has a few broken bones, fractures, & chipped teeth but thanking God that she’s alive,” Lee added, alongside a graphic photo of Bernans’ injuries. “Amidst the chaos of the New Year’s incident, she’s holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself.”

Carrie Bernans (Getty Images)

According to a police statement, the incident occurred after officers received word about a physical assault involving a 44-year-old male driver in a black Mercedes and a 34-year-old female passenger, People reported.

“Officers on foot attempted to de-escalate the situation and ordered the male operator of the vehicle to put the vehicle into park. The male failed to obey the officers’ orders and fled westbound on 33rd Street before making a right turn onto 7th Avenue counter flow to traffic,” the statement said.

“The Mercedes then turned onto westbound West 34th Street where he mounted the sidewalk and began traveling westbound. The male then struck a food cart and two 39-year-old female pedestrians, a 31-year-old female pedestrian, and a 29-year-old female pedestrian.”

Two officers were also injured, along with the passenger and the driver. An investigation is currently underway.