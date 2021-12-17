The Dark Knight almost featured a scene that would have changed the entire film

Film’s co-writer said they received ‘pushback’ for wanting to omit the Joker scenes

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 17 December 2021 14:45
Comments
Heath Ledger as the Joker performs grisly pencil trick in The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight almost featured some Joker scenes that would have changed the entire film.

Released in 2008, the film – which has just arrived on Netflix – was critically acclaimed and went on to win Heath Ledger a posthumous Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

However, writer David S Goyer revealed last year that he, Christopher Nolan and his brother Jonathan faced pressure from Warner Bros to add several scenes explaining the backstory of Ledger’s villainous Joker.

“I do remember when we were talking about, ‘Well, what if the Joker doesn’t really have an origin story?’ Even after the success of Batman Begins, that was considered a very controversial thing, and we got a lot of pushback,” Goyer said during an interview as part of Comic-Con@Home.

He admitted that bosses at Warner Bros ”were worried” and initially opposed the idea before coming round to Nolan’s vision. The film, a follow-up to 2005’s Batman Begins, is commonly regarded to be even more effective for omitting his origin story.

Recommended

Heath Ledger as the Joker in ‘The Dark Knight’

(YouTube/DC)

The character would return – played by Jared Leto – in Suicide Squad while, in 2019, Joaquin Phoenix starred in Todd Phillips’ film detailing his origin story.

Phoenix won Best Actor at the 2020 Oscars for the role.

A resurfaced interview with Christian Bale, who played Batman, recently shed light on Ledger’s portrayal.

He revealed that the actor, who died months before the film was released, wanted to be hit for real in one of its key scenes.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in