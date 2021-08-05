Wes Anderson films always have an excellent cast, but he’s gathered quite the ensemble for his new one.

Film fans have been waiting longer than usual for The French Dispatch due to the pandemic – but, the release date is fast approaching.

The film premiered to acclaim at Cannes Film Festival last month, with a handful of the film’s cast members in attendance at the event.

While chief cast members have been known for a while now, a brand new poster assembles the cast together for the first time – and it’s certainly his most impressive to date.

Excitingly, the poster, inspired by The Beatles’s Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album cover, also teases plot points in the hopes of tiding Anderson fans over until the film’s release.

Find the poster, unveiled exclusively by The Independent, below.

‘The French Dispatch’ boasts Wes Anderson’s most impressive cast yet (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Featured on the poster are: Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Christoph Waltz, Edward Norton, Jason Schwartzman and Anjelica Huston.

The French Dispatch is released in cinemas on 22 October.

Anderson’s previous films, including Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums and The Grand Budapest Hotel, can currently be streamed via Star on Disney Plus.