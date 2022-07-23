The Gray Man: Netflix subscribers say thriller is ‘actually’ good – despite what critics say
‘I can’t believe I’m firmly in the “ The Gray Man is good, actually” camp’
Netflix viewers are taking to Twitter to say “actually” The Gray Man is good – despite what critics think.
The Russo Brothers’ new film was released on Netflix on Friday (22 July).
The action-packed thriller – which is an adaptation of Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name – stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans as spies.
The film also features Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Ana de Armas.
The Gray Man has received mostly luke-warm reviews from critics. In a two-star write-up for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey writes that the film “comes off as oddly limp and airless”.
Many viewers, however, have watched the film and come to a different conclusion.
“The Gray Man was actually dope. I definitely recommend it on Netflix,” one person said.
Another added: “Hmmm. Actually enjoyed The Gray Man. I wonder if it’s because the Russos were involved. It’s been a long minute since Netflix made a great action movie.”
“I actually liked The Gray Man lol. Just don’t analyse it too much,” wrote a third person.
Someone else wrote: “Gray Man was actually really good tbh. Just good old fashioned CIA antics sending s*** into a fan.”
“I can’t believe I’m firmly in the ‘The Gray Man is good, actually” camp,” said another fan of the film.
A sixth person wrote: “The Gray Man is actually a great action movie. Nothing complicated, just incredible action scenes and great chemistry between hero and villain.
“Would recommend for a fun movie night. I hope they make another one.”
The Gray Man is available to watch on Netflix.
