A new trailer for The Green Knight has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers.

The film, an adaptation of the Arthurian legend of Gawain and the Green Knight, is directed by David Lowery, the filmmaker behind A Ghost Story and The Old Man and the Gun.

Dev Patel stars as Sir Gawain, and the film also boasts a supporting cast which includes Alicia Vikander, Barry Keoghan, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris and Kate Dickie.

Fans took to social media to express their admiration for the trailer, with particular praise being lavished on the visuals and dark sensibility.

“IT LOOKS SO WILD AND WYRD,” wrote one viewer.

“Don’t remember the last time I was this excited,” wrote another. “I absolutely cannot wait.”

“The way #TheGreenKnight has become my most anticipated movie of the year Dev! Barry! This fox!” exclaimed a third.

Another Twitter user described the cinematography as a “miracle”.

“I’m going to watch #TheGreenKnight so hard in the theatre – they will ban me from coming back,” joked someone else.

“I’m already predicting #TheGreenKnight as one of my favourite film of the year even after just seeing the trailer,” wrote another person. “It’s like an epic video game I’m dying to play and the visuals are breathtaking. I’m in awe.”

“I could go on and on about pretty much every frame of this trailer, but you get the picture. This isn’t your granddaddy’s King Arthur story,” wrote yet another Twitter user. “No, #TheGreenKnight promises to be a completely new take on that world and its characters, and I for one absolutely cannot wait to see it.”

The film will be released in cinemas on 30 July 2021.