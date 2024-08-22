The Hangover actor Nathalie Fay arrested for alleged domestic battery

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Actor Nathalie Fay, who appeared in the 2009 comedy The Hangover, has been arrested and charged with domestic battery.

The 36-year-old Canadian-born actor, whose real name is Nathalie Tordion, was taken into custody by the South Miami Police Department on Saturday (August 17) for allegedly striking her boyfriend in the mouth during a verbal dispute.

In the arrest records obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Fay’s boyfriend, identified as Brady, alleged that the argument began when he picked up Fay from her home to attend a Miami Dolphins football game.

The complaint said that after entering his vehicle, Fay allegedly “began accusing” him of “his whereabouts prior to arriving at her house” and “showed him a map on her phone that accused him of being somewhere.”

It added that when Brady looked at the phone, Fay punched him in the face with her right fist. He tried to exit the vehicle in an attempt to walk away from the situation. However, “prior to him being able to get away from her” Fay allegedly “exited the car and grabbed him by the face,” the complaint said.

According to the filing, Fay admitted to police that she did hit Brady, but she claimed she did so “in fear as Brady was speaking to her in a bad way.”

Nathalie Fay was arrested and charged with domestic battery ( Getty Images )

Brady suffered minor injuries to his mouth and lip from the alleged punch.

Fay was arrested on the domestic battery charge and released a short time later on a $1,000 bond. She has been assigned a public defender for her court date September 16.

The Independent was unable to locate a representative for Fay.

Fay is best known for her role as Lisa, the hotel desk attendant at Las Vegas casino Caesar’s Palace who greets Bradley Cooper’s Phil and his friends in The Hangover. She famously faces a barrage of questions from Alan, played by Zach Galifianakis, including whether the hotel is “pager-friendly” and whether it is “the real Caesar’s Palace... Did Caesar live here?”

She has also had other small roles in the 2003 raunchy comedy Old School starring Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn and Luke Wilson, the 2008 comedy action Blonde and Blonder, the 2010 dramedy Somewhere and the 2010 comedy adventure Due Date.

She appears to have stepped away from acting, as her last credit is leading the 2014 French-language film Layover from American director Joshua Caldwell. She has since worked in real estate.