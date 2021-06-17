The Matrix 4 has allegedly been test screened in the US – and it sounds like it’s a wild ride.

Leaks about the new Lana Wachowski film have, thankfully, been kept to a minimum, so any word on the officially untitled sequel is being met with feverish excitement by fans.

However, a regular test screening attendee claims to have now seen the film, and revealed it is called The Matrix Resurrections.

Twitter user @vieweranon wrote: “For the record, even though the invite said ‘A New Matrix Movie,’ the on-screen title is officially THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS done in the same style as RELOADED and REVOLUTIONS.”

He called the film “meta, engrossing, surprisingly funny, and ambitious to a fault”, and predicted that general reactions will be “wildly mixed”.

“The people who love it will *love* it. This is definitely the work of CLOUD ATLAS Lana Wachowski, not JUPITER ASCENDING Lana Wachowski.”

The Independent has contacted Warner Bros Pictures for comment.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are returning as Neo and Trinity for the first time since 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff.

Watchmen star Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also appear.

Keanu Reeves as Neo in ‘The Matrix Revolutions’ (The Matrix Revolutions)

The Matrix sequel was shot in Berlin and San Francisco and, in October 2019, Reeves was spotted on set showcasing a completely different look for Neo.

It will be released worldwide on 22 December, 2021.