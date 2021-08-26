The Matrix 4 trailer is being hyped up as something to behold.

Cinema exhibitors and select members of the press gathered for a Warner Bros panel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where they were shown the film’s trailer. It revealed the title to be The Matrix: Resurrections.

To date, leaks of the new Lana Wachowski film have, thankfully, been kept to a minimum, but fans will be happy to hear that it sounds like it will be a wild ride.

“I just saw the trailer for The Matrix: Resurrections at CinemaCon and it looks so bada**,” Scott Menzel wrote. “I was so worried that it wasn’t going to WOW me but I was totally wrong. The only thing that shocked me is that a few of the main characters don’t appear in the trailer.”

“The Matrix 4 trailer is absolutely stunning,” Rebecca Murray added, with James Preston Poole stating: “Extremely impressive footage, truly brought the house down.”

Brandon Davis stated: “Keanu Reeves looks fantastic as Neo. Neo & Trinity were WRECKING SH!T by the end!!! Motorcycles, helicopters, rocket launchers, jumping off buildings in incredible slow-mo.”

Warner Bros has a history releasing the trailer shortly after its CinemaCon debut – The Independent has contacted the studio for comment.

Keanu Reeves is returning as Neo in 'The Matrix: Resurrections' (Warner Bros/Village Roadshow Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are returning as Neo and Trinity for the first time since 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff.

Watchmen and Candyman star Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also appear.

The Matrix: Resurrections was shot in Berlin and San Francisco and, in October 2019, Reeves was spotted on set showcasing a completely different look for Neo.

It will be released worldwide on 22 December 2021.