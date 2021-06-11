If you’re after a horror film that doesn’t hold back on the scares, look no further.

Following its festival success at Sundance in January, The Night House was praised by critics for its chills and central performance from Rebecca Hall.

The film, directed by David Bruckner, follows a widow who begins to uncover her recently deceased husband’s disturbing secrets.

Going by the reviews, the film is “a horror film of the mind and the heart”, with David Ehrlich saying that it “breaks the rules of jump scares”.

According to the IndieWire critic, it features a “jolt that seems to last for 15 seconds”.

Collider’s Perri Memiroff, Bruckner told the audience ahead of the film’s premiere: “Your reaction will come down to what you find most frightening – the idea that ghosts exist or the realisation that they don’t.”

Excitingly, the film has a UK release date – it will be shown in cinemas from 15 August.

Rebecca Hall in horror film ‘The Night House’ (Searchlight Pictures)

The Night House also stars Sarah Goldberg, Evan Jonigkeit, Stacy Martin and Vondie Curtis-Hall.