Posters for Robert Eggers’ new film The Northman have appeared on the New York subway without the film’s name on them.

The latest released from the filmmaker, best known for directing The Witch and The Lighthouse, is a viking revenge saga starring ​​Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang and Anya Taylor-Joy.

The film is released later this month, with promotional material beginning to appear in public.

However, on Monday (4 April), a tweet went viral showing one such poster on the subway.

While the poster includes the names of the main cast members and the film’s tagline (“conquer your fate”), it does not include the words The Northman.

The tweet read: “‘So you got that poster ready for The Northman?’ ‘Yeah, chief! We already printed it and put it in subways all over New York!’ ‘You made sure the title was on it, right?’ ‘Uhhhhhhhh….’”

Another Twitter user joked: “‘One ticket please’ ‘What movie?’ ‘Uhhh..only in theatres April 22??’”

“Are you so sure there wasn’t a last minute title change to CONQUER YOUR FATE?” another tweet read.

While most people suggested that it was a simple printing mistake, other social media users speculated that this was part of a deliberate marketing scheme with the intent of going viral.

“Well if this ‘error’ was intentional to get buzz, it’s working. Never heard of this until this morning after seeing three tweets like this,” one commenter wrote.

The Northman is released on 22 April.