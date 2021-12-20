The trailer for the epic historical thriller The Northman has dropped – and many viewers have fixated on the fact that Nicole Kidman appears to be wearing another wig.

The new film, from The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers, centres on a Viking prince, Amleth, in 10th century Iceland. Having witnessed his father’s killing as a young boy, Amleth goes on a mission to kill the men responsible.

Alexander Skarsgård leads the ensemble cast of The Northman alongside Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Björk, Ralph Ineson, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe.

The trailer is visually impressive – snowy mountain peaks, fierce battles, burning settlements all feature in the brief clip – but many social media users have been obsessing over Kidman’s crimped wig instead.

“the northman trailer oh mein gott nicole kidman in yet another wig,” tweeted one person.

“i just want nicole kidman to know that i could be her wig dealer if she wanted,” added another.

The fascination with Kidman’s wig is a result of her recent appearances in a string of projects that have required her to wear one, from Nine Perfect Strangers and Being the Ricardos to Lion.

There are numerous rankings of Kidman’s best – and worst – wigs on the internet.

The Northman was co-written by Eggers and Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón. It will be released in cinemas in April 2022.

Kidman can currently be seen playing the actor Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, which is available to watch now on Amazon Prime.