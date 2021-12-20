The Northman trailer: Viewers are obsessed with Nicole Kidman’s wig

Kidman stars in the new thriller alongside Alexander Skarsgård and Anya Taylor-Joy

Ellie Harrison
Monday 20 December 2021 15:56
Comments
The Northman trailer

The trailer for the epic historical thriller The Northman has dropped – and many viewers have fixated on the fact that Nicole Kidman appears to be wearing another wig.

The new film, from The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers, centres on a Viking prince, Amleth, in 10th century Iceland. Having witnessed his father’s killing as a young boy, Amleth goes on a mission to kill the men responsible.

Alexander Skarsgård leads the ensemble cast of The Northman alongside Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Björk, Ralph Ineson, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe.

The trailer is visually impressive – snowy mountain peaks, fierce battles, burning settlements all feature in the brief clip – but many social media users have been obsessing over Kidman’s crimped wig instead.

“the northman trailer oh mein gott nicole kidman in yet another wig,” tweeted one person.

Recommended

“i just want nicole kidman to know that i could be her wig dealer if she wanted,” added another.

The fascination with Kidman’s wig is a result of her recent appearances in a string of projects that have required her to wear one, from Nine Perfect Strangers and Being the Ricardos to Lion.

There are numerous rankings of Kidman’s best – and worst – wigs on the internet.

Recommended

The Northman was co-written by Eggers and Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón. It will be released in cinemas in April 2022.

Kidman can currently be seen playing the actor Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, which is available to watch now on Amazon Prime.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in