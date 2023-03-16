The Outwaters: ‘Truly terrifying’ horror film that’s setting off Apple Watch ‘high heart rate’ alerts
‘I had to leave the theatre to vomit,’ one viewer claimed
The first trailer for a horror film that’s setting off people’s Apple Watch heart rate alerts has dropped.
While the new release arrived in the US in February, UK fans have been made to wait a little bit longer.
Titled The Outwaters, the film is a found-footage horror following a group of friends who travel to the Mojave Desert to make a music video.
What starts out as a straightforward film evolves into a “mind-bending trip through terror”, with actor-director Robbie Banfitch unleashing a “hellish” sensory experience on viewers, in the form of “unexplained sounds and vibrations”.
The synopsis explains: “Mysterious sounds haunt them, and when a menacing force descends, their horrifying journey into soul-shattering darkness begins.”
Following its US premiere, The Outwaters was branded a “deranged nightmare” by one Twitter user, who claimed it set off his Apple Watch’s “high heart rate” alert twice.
Another viewer, Brandy Sims, wrote: “It was disorienting, disturbing, extremely anxiety-inducing, and an absolute journey into hell,” while another claimed they had to “leave the theatre to vomit”.
Meanwhile, Twitter user Bethany branded the last half of the “truly terrifying” film a “panic attack”.
Speaking about the finale, The Daily Beast described it as“2001: A Space Odyssey processed through a meat grinder”.
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
Find more reactions below.
The divisive film a Rotten Romatoes score of 71 per cent.
Other films in recent years to garner strong reactions from audience members include Dashcam, Terrifier 2 and the experimental Skinamarink.
The Outwaters in released in UK cinemas on 7 April.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies