The Outwaters: ‘Truly terrifying’ horror film that’s setting off Apple Watch ‘high heart rate’ alerts

‘I had to leave the theatre to vomit,’ one viewer claimed

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 16 March 2023 16:04
Comments
The Outwaters trailer

The first trailer for a horror film that’s setting off people’s Apple Watch heart rate alerts has dropped.

While the new release arrived in the US in February, UK fans have been made to wait a little bit longer.

Titled The Outwaters, the film is a found-footage horror following a group of friends who travel to the Mojave Desert to make a music video.

What starts out as a straightforward film evolves into a “mind-bending trip through terror”, with actor-director Robbie Banfitch unleashing a “hellish” sensory experience on viewers, in the form of “unexplained sounds and vibrations”.

The synopsis explains: “Mysterious sounds haunt them, and when a menacing force descends, their horrifying journey into soul-shattering darkness begins.”

Recommended

Following its US premiere, The Outwaters was branded a “deranged nightmare” by one Twitter user, who claimed it set off his Apple Watch’s “high heart rate” alert twice.

Another viewer, Brandy Sims, wrote: “It was disorienting, disturbing, extremely anxiety-inducing, and an absolute journey into hell,” while another claimed they had to “leave the theatre to vomit”.

Meanwhile, Twitter user Bethany branded the last half of the “truly terrifying” film a “panic attack”.

Speaking about the finale, The Daily Beast described it as“2001: A Space Odyssey processed through a meat grinder”.

Find more reactions below.

The divisive film a Rotten Romatoes score of 71 per cent.

Other films in recent years to garner strong reactions from audience members include Dashcam, Terrifier 2 and the experimental Skinamarink.

Recommended

‘The Outwaters’

(Blue Finch)

The Outwaters in released in UK cinemas on 7 April.

