Dwayne Johnson has shared his heartbreak about the wildfires that have ravaged Hawaii in the last week.

The actor and former WWE star has a strong connection to the US state and Pacific Island nation, after spending some of his teen years living in Honolulu.

Since Tuesday (8 August), Maui and Hawaii’s Big Island have been struck by wildfires that have displaced tens of thousands of residents and have killed 92.

On Sunday (13 August), Johnson shared a video on Instagram in which he expressed his sadness at the devastation suffered on the islands.

“I’m completely heartbroken over this, and I know all of you are too,” the Black Adam star said to the camera. “Everything that I've seen transpire over these past couple of days, hour by hour, minute by minute, it's all heartbreaking.

“Thank you guys, all around the world, for all of your love and your support and your light, your prayers,” he continued. “Thank you for sending them to the islands of Hawaii, the people of Hawaii.”

After directing his followers to resources to donate, Johnson stated that he’d been in touch with organisations at the site of crisis, and that he’d “continue to get as much information as possible”.

In his caption to the post, the Red Notice actor stated the Hawaiian people’s faith and “mana” – the belief in an impersonal supernatural power which can be transmitted or inherited – remained strong.

The Rock / Dwayne Johnson (Instagram)

He also took the opportunity to highlight the efforts of emergency and care services offering necessary support to those affected.

“First responders, health care teams, hotels, local businesses, boots-on-the-ground organisations and all our local heroes, stay strong – we love you and appreciate you,” he wrote.

“All our local families, our ohana, our aiga [family or kin], stay strong thru this devastating time. Resilience resolve is our DNA. Our ancestors are in our blood. This is who we are. This is what we do. I love you. Stay strong. More to come.”

He also shared some images of firefighters, police officers and volunteers working to quell the fires and keep people safe.

Elsewhere, part-time Maui resident Oprah Winfrey was thanked by the shelter at the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku for adhering to their privacy policy and leaving a news camera crew outside during her visit on Sunday morning (13 August).

The media mogul and former talk show host has been providing items such as pillows, blankets and shampoo since her initial visit on Thursday (10 August).

Meanwhile, Hawaiian actor Jason Momoa has issued a strong warning to those still attempting to Maui for vacation.

You can keep up with all updates here.