The Rock surprises Westboro bus crash victim with motivational response to her home gym tweet

Marcie Stevens, a victim of the 2019 Transpo bus crash, received a response from Dwayne Johnson after tweeting a photo of the mini-gym in her home.

On Friday (8 May), she wrote online: “It may not be The Rock ‘iron paradise’ but this is all a bilateral aka amputee needs to stay in shape. I will call this “my iron hell”. Now I need some more workout gear.”

In response, the 49 year-old Hollywood film star said: “IronHell sounds and looks like paradise to me! Time to get after it Marcie!!”

During an appearance on a Move 100.3 radio show, Stevens spoke about the Twitter encounter with the Baywatch actor, stating that his response was “unexpected” and that she had just posted her tweet “for the fun of it”.

“You should have seen me in the morning when I got the tweet. It was sunny and I was dancing around the kitchen because I was making breakfast for the kids and the family, and then I showed it to my husband and he looked at me and he says ‘I hate you right now,’” she said.

“And now I have to step up my game,” she added.

On 11 January 2019, Stevens was one of the most severely injured victims of the Transpo bus crash in Westboro station in Ottawa, Canada.

Both her legs had to be amputated over the knee.

Three people were killed and 23 others injured after an Ottawa city bus slammed into a bus shelter in the city’s western Westboro neighbourhood.

At the time, Ottawa police said in a tweet that the crash was “serious”.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said: “Our hearts and condolences go out to all those injured, those family members who have lost loved ones.”

“Our thoughts are also with the others on that bus, at that station – those directly involved and those who witnessed the collision,” he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his “deepest condolences to the families of victims”.