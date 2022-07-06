A set of 10-year-old twins have saved their father from drowning, after using CPR they learned from their favourite film The Sandlot.

Despite no prior knowledge of CPR, twins Bridon and Christian Hassig and their 11-year-old neighbour, Sam Ebert, were able to recall a scene from the 1993 sports comedy – when lifeguard Wendy Peffercorn (Marley Shelton) performs CPR on Squints (Chauncey Leopardi) – to save their father, Brad Hassig, who fell unconscious in the five-foot end of their pool.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb on the Today show, the twins joined their father and their neighbour to talk about the experience.

“It was a typical afternoon – we had music on the speakers and I was doing breathing exercises under water to relax,” Brad explained. “I wasn’t pushing myself or trying to be a Navy Seal.”

Shortly afterwards, Brad lost consciousness. “Christian said I was on my side and shaking and my head was turning blue,” Brad said.

“He yelled for Bridon and Sam to jump in and they each grabbed a shoulder and pulled me to the stairs.”

Then Christian ran to get help, stopping a driver in the street who called 911. Meanwhile, Bridon began using the CPR methods he remembered seeing in his favourite movies The Sandlot and Hook.

The Sandlot pool scene (JoBlo movie clips Youtube/screenshot)

When first responders arrived, Brad was taken to a hospital nearby and admitted into the cardiac intensive-care unit, where his vitals were stabilised after 24 hours and he was diagnosed with hypoxia.

Hypoxia is a condition that occurs when there are insufficient amounts of oxygen in the bloodstream, caused by too much fluid in the lungs.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I’m so proud of my boys,” Brad said. “I tell them, ‘Remember you guys are heroes,’ and I will be grateful to them forever. And Sam is such a kind and gentle kid. It’s a bond now.”