The Suicide Squad has earned a rare 99 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The rating is based on 68 reviews taken into account by the reviews aggregation website. It represents views expressed by movie critics so far.

Directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad is a standalone sequel to the 2016 Suicide Squad, based on the DC comics franchise of the same name. It will be released in the UK on 30 July, and in the US on 6 August.

“Enlivened by writer-director James Gunn's singularly skewed vision, The Suicide Squad marks a funny, fast-paced rebound that plays to the source material's violent, anarchic strengths,” reads the critics consensus on the movie’s Rotten Tomatoes page.

A 99 per cent rating is a prized achievement on Rotten Tomatoes. Among recent releases, Marvel’s Black Widow received a positive 81 per cent rating, while F9 and M Night Shyamalan’s Old have been rated 59 and 51 per cent respectively. Pig, a recently released film starring Nicolas Cage, received a 98 per cent rating.

Other films with a 99 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes include classics such as Casablanca, Sunset Boulevard, and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg. In recent years, Lady Bird and Paddington 2 also achieved the distinction.

The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Peter Capaldi, and more.

The Independent gave the film a four-star review, deeming it a “vast improvement” on the 2016 version.