John Cena admits he’s made a ‘lot of bad movies’: ‘I failed big’

John Cena has reflected on his early career in a new interview.

Cena is currently starring as Peacemaker in James Gunn’s critically acclaimed The Suicide Squad. In a four-star review of the film, The Independent said: “Gunn’s film is as sugary sweet as it is bloody, like an ice cream sundae drizzled with organs. It’s a far cry from – and an unbelievably vast improvement on – 2016’s Suicide Squad.”

Speaking to USA Today, Cena opened up about his early career as a pro wrestler in WWE and some of his early film choices, which he said he now regrets.

Cena said he was now in his “second chance at the movie business” after making a lot of “bad movies” during the early 2000s. The actor went on to say he struggled with the pace of the transition from his work in WWE to films, something which led him to being judgemental.

“I used to chastise people for not working as efficiently as the WWE. And as a young man, I failed big,” he told the publication. “I was judgmental and I was apprehensive and I wanted to be back in the ring because I loved that immediate gratification.”

He also went on to say that now, he works on his “emotional fitness” and mental health to ensure he’s more prepared for his work.

“There’s a lot of shame involved with openly saying, ‘I need time for me,’” the actor said. He went on to reveal that it’s made him healthier and happier with his work.

“People view that as selfish, but if you’re running correctly, then you’re just easier to deal with and everybody around you is going to feed off that energy,” he continued.

“I just love what I do so much. I want to make the most of it.”