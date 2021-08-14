Thor: The Dark World has some fans, but it certainly has more haters.

The sequel, released in 2011, is considered something of a mess when compared with other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, and director Alan Taylor has now explained why he believes this is the case.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor said that the film he originally had in mind shifted in a “major” manner – something he suggested wasn’t his decision.

He said that these changes, which were made once filming was complete, messed with the continuity of the film.

“The version I had started off with had more childlike wonder; there was this imagery of children, which started the whole thing,” he said, adding: “There was a slightly more magical quality.”

Taylor continued: “There was weird stuff going on back on Earth because of the convergence that allowed for some of these magical realism things. And there were major plot differences that were inverted in the cutting room and with additional photography – people [such as Loki] who had died were not dead, people who had broken up were back together again. I think I would like my version.”

Chris Hemsworth’s second ‘Thor’ film is considered one of Marvel’s worst (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Taylor said that the “process was not good for” him, stating that his experience on the film, as well as the critically-maligned Terminator: Genisys (2015), left him “having to rediscover the joy of filmmaking”.

“I had lost the will to make movies. I lost the will to live as a director. I’m not blaming any person for that,” he said.

Taylor’s next film is The Many Saints of Newark, a film prequel to HBO show The Sopranos. Taylor directed several episodes of the show as well as Game of Thrones, Mad Men and Lost.