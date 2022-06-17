Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth explains one condition he had for saying yes to movie

Actor revealed he was ready to say goodbye to the character

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 17 June 2022 11:21
Comments
Marvel releases new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth has revealed he had one condition when it came to starring in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Australian actor will play the character once again in the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) release.

It will be the superhero’s fourth standalone film after Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

According to Hemsworth, though, he would have considered saying no to the new film if it hadn’t been for Ragnarok director Taika Waititi deciding to return.

“I don't know that I would've done another if Taika hadn't said yes, he was going to do it,” Hemsworth told Vanity Fair.

Recommended

He continued: “He had written this beautiful script which was a wacky, crazy, romantic comedy set in space and that I hadn't seen before.”

Hemsworth can currently be seen in Netflix film Spiderhead, which is directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski.

Chris Hemsworth explains why he signed up to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder'

(Getty Images)

The actor stars in Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson, who recently apologised to Marvel over a leaked photo.

It will be released in cinemas on 8 July.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in