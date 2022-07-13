Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi has revealed the unlikely source for one of the movie’s scenes.

The newly released film, which is a sequel to 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok, stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman.

To the delight of Marvel fans, the trio are accompanied in the film by a few screaming goats.

In a new interview with Insider, Waititi explained where he got the idea to include the animals and the unexpected source of their unique sound.

“The goats were always going to be in there because they are in the comics, but we didn’t know how they would sound,” he said.

“They were never meant to be screaming. Then someone in post-production found this meme of a Taylor Swift song that has screaming goats in it.”

He added: “I didn’t even know that existed. So I hear the screaming goats and I just felt it was awesome.

“I think one of the vendors that was making the CG goats, they just added the Taylor Swift song ‘Trouble’, but the fan-made one with the goat sounds, and we just thought it was so funny,” said the filmmaker, whose previous work includes the Oscar-winning film Jojo Rabbit.

“So it was just a shot of how the CG creatures were coming along, it wasn’t meant for the film or anything, it was just an update. And the screams were freakin’ awesome.”

(Marvel)

Waititi went on to shut down fan speculation that it was him screaming in the film.

The meme in question originated in 2013. It is a montage of Swift’s music video for her 2012 hit “Trouble” spliced with a brief clip of goats screaming.

Cinemagoers have criticised Marvel’s decision not to include a trigger warning at the beginning of the recently released film.

