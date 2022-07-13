Jump to content
Thor: Love and Thunder’s Taika Waititi says Jeff Goldblum and Peter Dinklage scenes ‘weren’t good enough’

‘They all understand how it works. They have been in the game long enough,’ said Waititi of the film’s cut actors

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 13 July 2022 10:55
Comments
Thor : Love and Thunder trailer

Taika Waititi, the director of Thor: Love and Thunder, has lifted the lid on some of the starry scenes which were cut from the final film.

According to Waititi, scenes featuring Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey were left out because they weren’t “good enough”.

Goldblum previously appeared in Waititi’s last film in the Marvel franchise, 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, while Dinklage featured in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Headey has not yet appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but had been set to make her debut in Love and Thunder.

Speaking to Insider, Waititi said: ““I’m not going to give you a moment because this is my way of telling you, like, people say, ‘I can’t wait for the deleted scenes with those actors.’

“I don’t want people to see the deleted scenes because they’re deleted for a reason: they aren’t good enough. The scenes were not in the movie and that’s it.”

He added that you “just never know” how things will turn out when the editing process begins.

Jeff Goldblum in ‘Thor: Ragnarok'

(Â©Marvel Studios 2017)

“A scene on its own could be the most funniest thing or intriguing thing, but sometimes those things if you keep them in will just make the movie screech to a halt. So you have to do what’s best for the film,” he said.

“And if you ask any of those actors who were cut out – Jeff Goldblum, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage – they all understand how it works. They have been in the game long enough. But that’s just the way I look at things.”

Last month, it was reported that Headey was being sued by her former UK agency over her axed role in the film.

Taika Waititi’s character, Korg, in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

(Marvel Studios)

Waititi also recently faced criticism after highlighting, and seemingly mocking, a VFX error in the supehero film.

Film fans are also criticising Marvel for failing to add a trigger warning to the start of Thor: Love and Thunder due to a certain storyline involving Portman’s charcater, Dr Jane Foster.

The film is in cinemas now. Find The Independent’s verdict on the film here.

