Marvel has released the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the film is a follow-up to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Liam Hemsworth will once again play the titular superhero, while Natalie Portman has joined the cast as a second Thor called Mighty Thor.

The trailer, which was released on Monday (18 April), sees Thor now living a life of “peace” as he searches to find out “who I am”.

“My superhero-ing days are over,” a very normal looking Thor says.

Chris Pratt and Tessa Thompson are seen in the trailer, alongside a first look at Portman’s Mighty Thor. It was announced that the Black Swan star was returning for Thor: Love and Thunder in 2019.

The film, which is part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic.

Thor: Love and Thunder is released 8 July 2022.