Thor: Love and Thunder trailer gives fans first look at Natalie Portman as Lady Thor
‘My superhero-ing days are over,’ Thor says in new trailer
Marvel has released the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder.
Directed by Taika Waititi, the film is a follow-up to 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.
Liam Hemsworth will once again play the titular superhero, while Natalie Portman has joined the cast as a second Thor called Mighty Thor.
The trailer, which was released on Monday (18 April), sees Thor now living a life of “peace” as he searches to find out “who I am”.
“My superhero-ing days are over,” a very normal looking Thor says.
Chris Pratt and Tessa Thompson are seen in the trailer, alongside a first look at Portman’s Mighty Thor. It was announced that the Black Swan star was returning for Thor: Love and Thunder in 2019.
The film, which is part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic.
Thor: Love and Thunder is released 8 July 2022.
