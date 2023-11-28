Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tiffany Haddish has addressed her recent arrest for a suspected DUI offence, claiming that it will “never happen again”.

The Girls Trip star was taken into custody on Friday (24 November) after she was found asleep at the wheel of her car for the second time in two years.

According to witnesses, the Tesla was stopped in the middle of the road in Beverly Hills, California, reportedly with the engine running.

Haddish, 43, was arrested when officers arrived at the scene for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was released from custody hours later.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight on Monday (27 November), the actor declared that “this will never happen again”.

Tiffany Haddish (Getty Images)

“I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries,” she added.

In January 2022, Haddish was arrested for a similar incident in Atlanta, Georgia, after she was found asleep at the wheel on a highway. Police officers believed she had been under the influence of marijuana and charged her with a DUI. She only remained in police custody for a few hours after posting $1,666 (£1,218) bond, with her trial scheduled to take place next month.

Soon after her 2022 arrest, Haddish appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and offered a light-hearted take on her predicament.

“I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man. God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform,” Haddish quipped.

“I wasn’t expecting it. I was not expecting that at all. Now, I’ve got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better.”

Tiffany Haddish (Getty Images)

Later in 2022, Haddish and fellow comedian Aries Spears were accused of child sexual abuse by a 22-year-old woman. Under the pseudonym Jane Doe, the woman alleged that the actors had forced her and her 15-year-old brother separately to perform inappropriate acts on camera when they were both children.

Representatives for Haddish and Spears denied the allegations in separate statements. On 20 September 2022, Doe asked the judge to dismiss the case, which they agreed to. However, in an interview shortly after the dismissal, Haddish claimed that the damage to her career had already been done.

“I lost everything,” she told TMZ at the time. “All my gigs, gone. Everything, gone… I don’t have no job. I don’t have no job, bro.”

In the year since the historic sexual abuse allegation, Haddish has starred in several projects, including the sci-fi comedy Landscape with Invisible Hand, Disney’s family horror comedy The Haunted Mansion, and the second season of Apple TV+’s whodunnit series The Afterparty.

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP