Tiffany Haddish has opened up about donating her eggs years ago.

Speaking with E!'s Daily Pop, the 41-year-old comedian and actor revealed that she originally made the decision when she was in need of money, prior to fame.

“I don't wanna pay no body to carry my baby neither, 'cause then I have to go through a process of giving myself injections and all that stuff,” she said of why she wouldn’t go the surrogacy route.

“And I already gave up – here goes something everybody don't know, I'm gonna tell you: When I was 21 I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs.”

“So who knows, I might got some kids out here in these streets. I doubt it, though, because I never got the bonus. Maybe somewhere though, in cryo somewhere!” she joked.

Haddish also revealed that she is “taking parenting classes now to adopt” a child someday.

Last November, the Here Today actor opened up on boyfriend Common's Mind Power Mixtape podcast about wanting to “share everything that I know” with a child she either fosters or adopts.

“I just want to bring to them survival skills, share everything that I know with them," said Haddish, who was in foster care as a child. “I definitely want to either foster kids or adopt and get them at, like, 7 – where they know how to use the bathroom already on their own, they can communicate, they can tell you they're hungry. They should have some kind of manners, and if not, they can learn ‘em.”