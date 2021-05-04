Woman shares TikTok of the moment Ben Affleck confronted her for deleting him from a dating app

A TikTok user shared a video of actor Ben Affleck asking her why she unmatched him from the dating app Raya.

The user, nivinejay, wrote over a short video: “Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram.”

The video features the 48-year-old actor asking Jay: “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me.”

Page Six reported that the Oscar-winning actor has been a user of the dating platform since 2019.

“He seems to want a real partner and is not looking to date a celebrity. He is private and is in a good space right now,” a source told the publication.

“He has his kids and is focusing on work, but is ready to be in love again,” they added.

However, during a 2020 interview on Good Morning America, Affleck told the host that he was not searching for love on any website.

“I know people who are on them and they have a fun time, but not me,” he said.

“I would love to have a relationship that was deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed.”

Earlier this year, Ana de Armas deactivated her Twitter account after she and the Paycheck actor parted ways.

Affleck and de Armas first met while filming Deep Water in 2019, in which they play a married couple.

According to Page Six, a source disclosed that Affleck has been spending time with his ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles in recent days after her split from baseball shortstop Alex Rodriguez.

“Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house.” the source said.