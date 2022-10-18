Jump to content

Tim Allen mocked for viral social media post about ‘the face of woke’

Post was described as the ‘boomerest boomer tweet of all time’

Louis Chilton
Tuesday 18 October 2022 15:28
Comments
Tim Allen argues 'thought police' are ruining comedy 'It is an alarming thing for comedians'

Toy Story star Tim Allen has been mocked for a viral social media post discussing the “face of woke”.

The right-wing actor, who once compared Hollywood liberals to Nazis in 1930s Germany, posted on Twitter on Monday (17 October).

“Who is the face of woke,” Allen wrote. “Do wokees have a club house in someone’s backyard or maybe a cute yet safe playpen somewhere?”

The tweet was subsequently “liked” more than 40,000 times, prompting thousands of replies – many of which were mocking the peculiar phrasing and sentiment of Allen’s post.

“Woke” is defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary as the state of being “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice)”. It is often used perjoritively by those on the political right.

A number of celebrities jumped in to respond to Allen’s tweet, ridiculing both the “face of woke” phrasing and the question about the “club house”.

“The clubhouse is their voting location. Sorry not sorry,” wrote actor Patricia Arquette.

Political strategist Adam Parkhomenko referenced Allen’s famous Home Improvement segment “Tool Time”, quipping: “Tool Time was a really accurate name.”

Rock group Eve 6 shared a reply which read: “This is the boomerest boomer tweet of all time.”

Comedian Marsha Warfield wrote: “ Imagine advocating for being misinformed and unaware. ‘Don’t call ME woke! I’m proud of being clueless, and, by god, by gummy, I’m gonna stay that way!’ - Anti-Woke Sleepwalkers of America.”

“I am, and that clubhouse you speak of is sitting rent-free in your mind... talk about a Home Improvement,” joked journalist Ernest Owens.

The rock band Wheatus simply replied: “Wtf even are you talking about?”

