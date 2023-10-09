Tim Burton pictured on Alice in Wonderland ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alice in Wonderland director Tim Burton was pictured on a theme park ride of the same name, during a surprise visit to Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

The legendary filmmaker visited the Lancashire resort during a business trip to Manchester last week.

During the visit, he became one of the first people to try out its new ride, the Journey to Hell, ahead of the park's Freak Night events, which begin on Friday, October 13.

He liked the River Caves, a dark ride that first opened in 1905, to seeing “that one piece of art that just captivates you” in Fondazione Prada, a gallery in Milan.

And he said he'd love to buy the ghoulish bench outside the attraction's Ghost Train, which he praised as a “work of art”.

Amanda Thompson OBE, the attraction's CEO, said: “We know Tim is a huge fan of Blackpool Pleasure Beach having visited us quite a few times already, and it’s always so wonderful to welcome him back.

“Tim is known for drawing on gothic and horror influences so we couldn’t resist the opportunity to invite him for a behind-the-scenes tour of Journey To Hell, and get the seal of approval from the master of macabre himself.

“He actually suggested that we use the River Caves as part of Journey to Hell – and that’s exactly what we’ve done.

“Tim was fascinated by Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s rich history, from being home to the first Ghost Train in the world to the Big Dipper recently celebrating its 100th birthday – and his favourite ride, The River Caves, being more than 110 years old.”

She added: “Our park has lots of traits that are synonymous with Tim’s unique aesthetic and he spent a lot of time taking photographs and videos of our attractions and around the park.

“It wouldn’t be surprising if he were to use them for inspiration in some way.”

Tim Burton enjoying a day out in Blackpool (SWNS)

Californian-born Burton, who previously said the pleasure beach was his favourite theme park, turned on the seaside town's famous illuminations back in 2015.

He first visited the town in 2006 when he secretly attended a one-off show by US rockers The Killers at the Empress Ballroom.

Speaking of his love for the town, he previously said: “I’ve been here for many years. I just love the whole vibe. It surprised me because I don’t really know why.

“Sometimes things are an emotional response. I don’t know if it’s because I grew up in California and used to wander alone on these amusement piers.

“It just had a gravity to me; the old and new, the texture of the older buildings. The whole environment was something that really spoke to me.”

SWNS