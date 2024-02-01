Tim Burton to remake iconic Hollywood classic: Attack of the 50 Foot Woman

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tim Burton is set to direct a remake of sci-fi classic Attack of the 50 Foot Woman.

The original film, released in 1958, told the story of a wealthy heiress who has a close encounter with an enormous alien and subsequently grows into a giant.

It was directed by Nathan Juran and starred Allison Hayes, William Hudson and Yvette Vickers.

According to reports in Deadline, Burton will oversee a reimagining of the film from a script by Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn.

Burton previously explored the 1950s sci-fi era in his 1996 comedy Mars Attacks!, which featured an all-star cast including Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan, Danny DeVito, Martin Short, Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael J. Fox.

The director’s next film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a sequel to his 1988 cult favourite Beetlejuice, is set to be released on 6 September.

It was also recently announced that Flynn will adapt her novel Dark Places as an HBO limited series. She will serve as co-creator, co-showrunner and writer of the series.

Tim Burton (left) and Gillian Flynn (Getty)

Last year, Burton told The Independent that working on his Beetlejuice sequel had reignited his love for making movies.

“That’s why it is hard for me to watch the movies afterwards, because I still feel the emotional whatever of it,” said Burton. “I don’t get a release from that. But I do enjoy all the people I’ve worked with.

“On this last one, Beetlejuice 2, I really enjoyed it. I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies.”

The new film will bring back returning stars Michael Keaton, Winonya Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, and the cast will also include the director’s partner Monica Bellucci, Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, and Willem Dafoe.

The film was included in The Independent’s recent list of the 24 most hotly-anticipated films to look out for in 2024.

“After what feels like decades of development, a sequel to Tim Burton’s best film Beetlejuice will arrive in 2024, reuniting fans with Michael Keaton’s unruly bio-exorcist 36 years later.

“Original stars who’ll return include Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, as Lydia and Deelia Deetz, with Wednesday breakout Jenna Ortega set to play Lydia’s daughter. This time around, Beetlejuice will also have a wife – played by Monica Bellucci.”