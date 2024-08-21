Tim Curry to make long-awaited screen return in new horror film

Support truly

Tim Curry is set to make his long-awaited return to the movie screen in the new horror film Stream.

Curry, 78, has been using a wheelchair since a major stroke in July 2012. His last film appearance was in the 2010 Simon Pegg and Andy Serkis black comedy Burke & Hare, although he returned to television in 2016 to act as the narrator for the television filmThe Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again.

Curry is an icon of the horror genre, having played Pennywise in the TV miniseries of Stephen King’s It along with his celebrated performance in the original The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

In a statement to Variety, Stream writer, director and producer Michael Leavy said that Curry’s comeback had been kept under wraps for a long time.

“This has been a really hard secret to keep and contain our excitement, especially for this long,” said Leavy.

“We are so happy and thrilled to bring Tim back to the movies and back to the big screen! His charm always radiates and shines through everything he does and we are so honored to have him a part of Stream!

Tim Curry onstage at a screening of ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ in Beverly Hills in 2016 ( Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images )

“He is someone I have idolized personally growing up and it is one of the major highlights of my life getting to work with him, especially on a project that means so much to me.

“We can’t wait for fans to sit back and enjoy our movie in theaters and hopefully with a huge crowd having a blast together! This is the way horror films are meant to be seen and enjoyed. Stream is here to entertain!”

Along with Curry, Stream also features appearances from a host of other noted horror actors. Jeffrey Combs, who starred as Herbert West in the Re-Animator film series, leads the cast along with Dee Wallace, from 1977’s The Hills Have Eyes, and Felissa Rose from 1983’s Sleepaway Camp.

In 2015, Curry said that his sense of humor had assisted in his recovery from his life-changing stroke.

“It’s not tough to maintain,” he said. “It is just part of my DNA.”

He also told ABC News that he looked back on his Frank-N-Furter role in The Rocky Horror Picture Show with “a sort of bemused tolerance”, adding: “It’s neither a blessing nor a curse. I was lucky to get it.”

Stream arrives in cinemas today, August 21.