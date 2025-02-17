Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Timothée Chalamet has shared a “humiliating” moment from his past during an in-depth interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes.

The 29-year-old is currently winning rave reviews and award nominations for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

Chalamet also stars as Paul Atreides in the sci-fi epic, Dune: Part Two, which has been nominated for several prizes including Best Picture at the Oscars next month.

Speaking to Cooper on 60 Minutes, the actor recalled his early days in the entertainment world, having enrolled at the prestigious LaGuardia High School in Los Angeles, which has produced alumni such as Al Pacino, Jennifer Aniston and Adrien Brody.

As a student at the school, Chalamet developed song and dance routines for talent shows, in which he performed as a rapper called “Lil' Timmy Tim”.

The Call Me By Your Name star showed Cooper a video of an old dance routine that he performed with two of his friends. ”This is humiliating, but I'll show you guys,” he said.

“How old were you there?” asked Cooper.

“Here, I'm 15, but I look like I'm seven”, Chalamet joked. “This is two good friends of mine, Shiree and Desiree. They're the only people in the world that did this talent show act with me. I probably asked 35 people.”

Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown’

The Wonka actor also showed Cooper an apartment complex where he lived in Manhattan, which was populated by artists. However, Chalamet admitted that living there made him “terrified” of becoming an actor.

“This building truthfully made me scared of acting,” he said. After being pressed on why he felt that way, he said: “Because it's, it's a tough lifestyle and a lotta people, you know, aren't doing fantastically.”

“You would think growing up here, like, it would encourage you to be an actor?” asked Cooper.

“No, it actually terrified me of becoming an actor,” Chalamet replied.

Elsewhere, Chalamet fans have thrown their support behind Estonia’s Eurovision Song Contest entry, who bears a striking resemblance to the Dune star.

Tommy Cash, 33, who will represent Estonia in Basel, Switzerland this May, is known for featuring on Charli XCX’s song “Delicious” and for his own track “Espresso Macchiato”.

Chalamet lookalikes hit the headlines last year, after the actor rocked up to his own lookalike contest in New York in October. Fans now claim Cash could have won the contest, had he entered.