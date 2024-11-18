Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Timothée Chalamet was so committed to staying in character as Bob Dylan for his forthcoming movie A Complete Unknown that he refused to see visitors and friends while filming.

The Wonka star, 28, leads James Mangold’s new biopic about the “Blowin’ in the Wind” singer-songwriter based on Elijah Wald’s 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric! about the controversy surrounding Dylan’s switch to electrically amplified instrumentation in 1965.

It also features Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo (loosely based on Dylan’s early girlfriend Suze Rotolo), Monica Barbaro as Dylan’s ex, Joan Baez, and Edward Norton as the late Pete Seeger.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, ahead of the film’s release on December 25, Norton revealed just how “relentless” Chalamet was when it came to staying immersed as Dylan.

“No visitors, no friends, no reps, no nothing. ‘Nobody comes around us while we’re doing this,’” the Fight Club actor recalled. “We’re trying to do the best we can with something that’s so totemic and sacrosanct to many people. And I agreed totally – it was like, we cannot have a f***ing audience for this. We’ve got to believe to the greatest degree we can. And he was right to be that protective.”

Barbaro also remembered Chalamet stayed “in his own world” on set, “in a way that I think Bob often was as well. And it was actually really conducive to the dynamic between Bob and Joan.”

She recounted a moment when she and Chalamet were speaking between takes, and Mangold interrupted to inform Chalamet that he had lost his Dylan voice. “And at that point,” Barbaro said, “I think we both were just like, ‘Nope, no more talking!’”

Timothée Chalamet said staying in character as Bob Dylan in ‘A Complete Unknown' was ‘my eternal focus’ during the three-month shoot ( Searchlight Pictures )

Addressing his method of acting, Chalamet gave credit to former co-stars like Christian Bale (Hostiles) and Oscar Isaac (Dune), who he says would “guard their process, particularly for something that’s really like a tightrope walk.”

He added that remaining in character returned him to his acting roots, “when people aren’t curious about how you go about your work, because they don’t know who you are yet. Which is how the experience was for me on Call Me By Your Name.”

“It was something I would go to sleep panicked about: losing a moment of discovery as the character – no matter how pretentious that sounds – because I was on my phone or because of any distraction,” Chalamet explained.

A Complete Unknown, which is set to be released in the US on December 25, and in the UK on January 17, sees Chalamet do his own singing and guitar playing.

“I had three months of my life to play Bob Dylan, after five years of preparing to play him,” he said. “So while I was in it, that was my eternal focus. He deserved that and then more.… God forbid I missed a step because I was being Timmy. I could be Timmy for the rest of my life!”