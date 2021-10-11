Timothée Chalamet has revealed the two bits of career advice he was given by one of his heroes.

Speaking to Time magazine, the actor recalled meeting one of his idols, whom he refused to name.

“One of my heroes – I can’t say who or he’d kick my a** – he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice.”

Asked what the advice was, Chalamet replied: “No hard drugs, and no superhero movies.”

The Call Me By Your Name star has seemingly abided by the words, and has yet to appear in any superhero film.

Chalamet’s latest role is as the lead in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi blockbuster Dune, which is released in cinemas later this month.

Yesterday (10 October), Chalamet shared the first image of himself in character as a young Willy Wonka, in the forthcoming Roald Dahl-inspired prequel film Wonka.

Reactions to the image were mixed, however, with many fans comparing the character’s aesthetic to Gonzo from The Muppets.

“The sexification of Willy Wonka needs to stop,” one commenter wrote.

Dune is out in UK cinemas on 21 October.