Timothée Chalamet has candidly named his “favourite” of all the films he’s starred in.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 27, was interviewed by Irish host Graham Norton earlier this week, with the chat set to be broadcast on Friday night’s episode of The Graham Norton Show (1 December).

During the chat, Chalamet discussed his career to date and, whereas most actors typically hesitate to play favourites when it comes to their own films, he proudly told Norton that his new film is his personal best.

Chalamet plays Roald Dahl character Willy Wonka in a new musical film about the Chocolate Factory owner, directed by Paddington and Paddington 2’s Paul King.

The early reactions to the film, which arrived following the film’s premiere earlier this week, have been overwhelmingly positive – and Chalamet is heightening anticipation with a new claim.

He told Norton: “I am proud of all the films I have done but this is my favourite.”

Elaborating on his reasoning, the American actor said: “It is the most fun I’ve had working on anything ever. It is sweet and good and will fill you with joy.”

Chalamet’s previous credits include Interstellar, Lady Bird, Don’t Look Up and Dune. He previously received a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his role in Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name.

Next year, he will star in the delayed Dune: Part Two, reprising the lead role of Paul Atreides.

Chalamet stars in Wonka alongside Hugh Grant, Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Lucas, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson and Olivia Colman.

Timothee Chalamet in ‘Wonka’’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One at 10.40pm. Episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.