Timothee Chalamet spotted filming Wonka at Oxford University
‘Dune’ star is playing a younger version of the eccentric chocolatier in a new prequel film
Timothée Chalamet has been spotted at Oxford University shooting scenes for the forthcoming Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel Wonka.
The Dune star is set to play a younger version of Roald Dahl’s eccentric chocolatier in the film, which will be released in cinemas next March.
Actor Calah Lane was also seen filming alongside Chalamet, with Hugh Grant also reportedly sighted at the scene.
Fans shared pictures and video of the production on social media, with many expressing excitement over the actor’s presence in the UK.
“I just literally saw Timothée Chalamet filming Wonka in Oxford, what a day,” wrote one person.
“[Thoroughly] enjoying the #Wonka updates from Oxford. Timothee looks made for the part,” wrote another. “Fans on site must be buzzing. But it’s ONE whole year until it’s released uhhh the suspense!”
Chalamet gave fans an initial look at his Wonka outfit last year – though the get-up prompted a mixed response on social media.
Mimicking the purple aesthetic that was made famous by Gene Wilder in the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Chalamet’s look was likened by many to Gonzo from The Muppets.
Wonka also stars Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key and Sally Hawkins, and will be released on 17 March 2023.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies