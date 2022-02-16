Timothée Chalamet has been spotted at Oxford University shooting scenes for the forthcoming Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel Wonka.

The Dune star is set to play a younger version of Roald Dahl’s eccentric chocolatier in the film, which will be released in cinemas next March.

Actor Calah Lane was also seen filming alongside Chalamet, with Hugh Grant also reportedly sighted at the scene.

Fans shared pictures and video of the production on social media, with many expressing excitement over the actor’s presence in the UK.

“I just literally saw Timothée Chalamet filming Wonka in Oxford, what a day,” wrote one person.

“[Thoroughly] enjoying the #Wonka updates from Oxford. Timothee looks made for the part,” wrote another. “Fans on site must be buzzing. But it’s ONE whole year until it’s released uhhh the suspense!”

Chalamet gave fans an initial look at his Wonka outfit last year – though the get-up prompted a mixed response on social media.

Mimicking the purple aesthetic that was made famous by Gene Wilder in the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Chalamet’s look was likened by many to Gonzo from The Muppets.

Wonka also stars Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key and Sally Hawkins, and will be released on 17 March 2023.