Titanic: Infamous ‘plot hole’ was explained by James Cameron years ago

Film is returning to cinemas for Valentine’s Day 2023

Louis Chilton
Saturday 25 June 2022 19:11
Comments
Titanic - Trailer

James Cameron’s record-breaking romance Titanic is set to make its way back onto screens with a new remastered re-release.

The 1997 film, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, will return to cinemas in time for Valentine’s Day 2023.

While the film has continued to fascinate viewers for two and a half decades, there’s always been one lingering “plot hole” that fans have been unable to let go of.

The moment occurs near the end of the film, when Rose (Winslet) is floating on a door, after the Titanic has capsized. Her lover, Jack (DiCaprio) is seen floating in the water next to her, before eventually freezing to death.

While the scene has endured as a powerful and heart-wrenching moment of tragedy, many viewers over the years have asked the same question: Why didn’t Jack just climb up on the door with her?

Recommended

In fact, so persistant has this question been, that the film’s cast and even its director have addressed it explicitly.

Winslet has spoken at length about the issue, once saying: “I think he could have actually fit on that bit of door.”

She’s also praised DiCaprio’s feelings towards the controversial ending: “He really doesn’t care about the door.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in ‘Titanic'

(Paramount)

In an interview back in 2017, Cameron was asked about Jack’s death.

“The answer is very simple because it says on page 147 [of the script] that Jack dies,” the Avatar director said. “Very simple.”

Recommended

Cameron went on to express dismay at being still asked about the artistic choice: “I think it’s all kind of silly, really, that we’re having this discussion 20 years later. But it does show that the film was effective in making Jack so endearing to the audience that it hurts them to see him die.”

“Had he lived, the ending of the film would have been meaningless. The film is about death and separation; he had to die. So whether it was that, or whether a smoke stack fell on him, he was going down. It’s called art, things happen for artistic reasons, not for physics reasons.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in