TJ Miller accuses ‘insecure’ Ryan Reynolds of ‘weird’ behaviour on Deadpool set

Deadpool actor TJ Miller has said he will not work with Ryan Reynolds again following a “weird” on-set experience with the Hollywood star.

The Silicon Valley star, who appeared alongside Reynolds in the first two Deadpool films, blamed a specific encounter for his decision, and claimed that the actor “hates” him.

“Would I work with him again? No, I would not work with him again,” Miller said during an appearance on the Adam Corolla Show podcast, adding: “But I’ve said that about Michael Bay, and now we’re friends, and I would work with him again. But I think Michael Bay is different.”

Describing the encounter, which he said was “not a great experience for me”, Miller explained: “We had a really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, ‘Let’s do one more take.’ And then as the character, he was horrifically mean to me as if I’m Weasel.

“So he was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.’”

Miler, who said that Reynolds is “kind of an insecure dude”, continued: “I would not have done Deadpool 3 if they came to me and were like, ‘We want you to do Deadpool 3, and we’re going to pay you twice as much.’”

He added: “I think he should make a Deadpool 3 and continue to make movies. I just think he doesn’t like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that. I’m at a place in my life where I don’t need to do Deadpool 3.”

In 2017, Miller faced accusations of sexual assault and violence by an anonymous woman who attended college with him. He denied all allegations.

The actor was also called a “bully and petulant brat” by his Silicon Valley co-star Alice Wetterlund.

TJ Miller in ‘Deadpool’ (20th Century Fox)

Reynolds will return in Deadpool 3 for the character’s first Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, which will also mark Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine.

The Independent has contacted Reynolds for comment.