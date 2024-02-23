Tom Cruise to star in new film from The Revenant director Alejandro G Iñárritu

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Cruise is reportedly set to star in a new film from director Alejandro G Iñárritu.

The Mexican filmmaker’s last English-language film was 2015’s The Revenant, starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Tom Hardy, which went on to earn three Oscars.

The director, 60, released the Spanish-language drama Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths in 2022.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Cruise, 61, will lead his next film project.

Plot details have not yet been revealed, but the script has reportedly already been written by Iñárritu, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolás Giacobone.

Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment are in talks to acquire rights to the project.

Tom Cruise (left) and Alejandro G Iñárritu (Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Cruise signed a non-exclusive deal with Warner Bros, and confirmed that he will return as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in a third Top Gun film.

Paramount Pictures have commissioned Top Gun: Maverick screenwriter Ehren Kruger to start work on a third instalment in the franchise, with Cruise’s co-stars Glen Powell and Miles Teller rumoured to be reprising their roles.

Cruise’s collaboration with Iñárritu promises to showcase a different side of the actor than that which he’s shown in recent years in the stunt-heavy Top Gun and Mission Impossible franchises.

Along with The Revenant and Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Iñárritu was also responsible for such acclaimed films as Birdman, Amores Perros, Babel and 21 Grams.

The filmmaker won three Oscars for Birdman (Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay) in 2014 and the following year won Best Director for The Revenant, the first time in 65 years that a director has won the award in consecutive years.

He also saw DiCaprio win Best Actor for The Revenant after the actor’s many years without Academy recognition. Cruise has never won an Oscar, although he has been nominated four times – Best Actor for Born on the Fourth of July (1990) and Jerry Maguire (1997), Best Supporting Actor for Magnolia (2000) and Best Picture for Top Gun: Maverick (2023).

In 2022, Iñárritu told The Independent that his work attempts to “liberate cinema” from traditional linear storytelling and probe the messier, more honest realms of human consciousness.

“Conventional storytelling is very limited,” he said. “It’s a construction. In the reality of our lives, our lives are built with random thoughts and fears and dreams and memories and worries for the future and ghosts from the past going on in our minds every day.”