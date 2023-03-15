Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Cruise was in the unlikely company of Denise Welch at Sir Michael Caine’s 90th birthday party in London on Tuesday (14 March).

The Loose Women star shared a number of photos and videos from the event on Instagram on Wednesday (15 March), including one showing a rather crude speech she gave.

“Such an honour to be asked by Shakira to say a few words at Sir Michael Caines’ 90th birthday!!! He loves a dirty joke and so does @tomcruise it appears!!!! Great night and amazing company,” Welch captioned the clip.

The video shows the Tyneside actor saying: “Only the other morning, [Michael’s wife] Shakira [Caine] said she heard a scream from downstairs.

“It was Michael shouting, ‘Shakira look, there’s a parcel, my Olympic condoms have come.’

“He said, ‘I’m going to wear the gold ones tonight’, and she said, ‘Why not wear the silver and come f***ing second for a change’.”

The camera then pans around to the guests falling about with laughter, including Cruise who’s seated next to Sir Michael.

Welch also shared a selfie with Cruise on her Instagram Story.

Other guests at the party included David Walliams – who also shared shots of Cruise on Instagram – Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie and legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Cruise had notably missed the Oscars days earlier despite Top Gun: Maverick being nominated for Best Picture.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Cruise’s absence was due to his shooting schedule for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part II, which he was filming in the UK.

Executive producer Molly McNearney later revealed that her husband Jimmy Kimmel would not have made the Scientology joke about Cruise during the show if the actor was in attendance.

Top Gun: Maverick won just one Oscar, for Best Sound.