Tom Cruise FaceTimed England team ahead of Euro final against Italy, reveals Harry Kane

Tom Cruise FaceTimed the England team ahead of the Euros final against Italy, Harry Kane has revealed.

The actor – who has been filming the forthcoming instalment of Mission: Impossible in the UK – was in attendance at yesterday night’s final, which saw England lose to Italy in penalties.

“Obviously we have had ex-players and people get in touch,” the England captain told BBC Radio5Live ahead of the match. “We actually had Tom Cruise get in touch yesterday evening, you get everyone who loves football.”

The 27-year-old forward added that the team were also given the opportunity to stream one of Cruise’s films on Friday (9 July).

“Yes, we were fortunate enough to have a watch of one of his films, so I think he was over here in the UK and he just dialled in and FaceTimed us just to wish us the best as a group so that was nice of him.”

England’s manager Gareth Southgate, however, missed out on the call.

Speaking to The Independent, Southgate said of the team’s message from Cruise: “They were very fortunate. I don’t know whether they’re supposed to have had said this because they all had to sign a [non-disclosure] form.

“They had a preview of a film that’s due out further down the line and they had Tom dial in to speak to them, which was, I would imagine, quite surreal.”

Gareth Southgate said his England players could be proud after their Euro 2020 showing (PA Wire)

Southgate added: “I was in a meeting watching videos of Italy but that’s another story.”

Following an early goal from Luke Shaw, the England team had their Euros hopes dashed last night (11 July) after an Italy equaliser in the second half led to extra time and penalties.

Although neither Kane nor Southgate revealed which film the team were given an early viewing of, Cruise’s forthcoming movies include Top Gun: Maverick and the seventh and eighth entries in the Mission: Impossible series.