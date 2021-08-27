Tom Cruise was left “hopping mad” after thieves in Birmingham stole the actor’s bodyguard’s BMW carrying thousands of pounds worth of luggage.

The 59-year-old is currently shooting for the forthcoming film Mission: Impossible 7 in England.

The BMW X7 was reportedly parked at a hotel when the robbery took place. Thieves are believed to have used a scanner to clone the vehicle’s ignition fob prior to making a fast escape in the luxury car.

Sources revealed to the Express that the Jack Reacher actor’s security team was left clueless following the incident.

“Tom had been driven around in the car while in Birmingham and some of his ­luggage and belongings were inside it when it was taken,” one source said. “It’s since been recovered by police because it was equipped with an electronic tracking device, but everything inside it had gone.

“It’s a huge embarrassment for the security team and the guy who had been driving it was hopping mad – but not as mad as Tom!” they told The Sun.

The police also released a statement regarding the theft: “We received a report of a BMW X7 stolen from Church Street, Birmingham in the early hours of Tuesday morning.”

The statement added that “the car was recovered a short time later in Smethwick” and that “CCTV enquiries have been made in the area that the car was recovered from”.

“Inquiries are ongoing,” according to the police.

News of the theft follows reports that the Top Gun actor recently landed his helicopter in a British family’s garden in Warwickshire.

According to the BBC, the family – who live in Baginton, Warwick – did not know Cruise was in the helicopter beforehand and had only been told that there was an unnamed “VIP who was running late”.