Tom Cruise self-isolating after Mission Impossible crew members test positive for Covid

Tom Cruise is reportedly in self-isolation after 14 members of the Mission: Impossible 7 crew tested positive for Covid-19.

Paramount Pictures have temporarily halted the UK-based production until 14 June, according to Indiewire.

The positive test results surfaced during routine testing shortly after Cruise shot a scene set in a nightclub. Four dancers initially tested positive, followed by 10 other crew members.

The entire 60-strong production crew is now in self-isolation, in line with established Covid-19 safety protocols.

It was previously announced that Mission: Impossible 7 will be released on 27 May 2022. However, this is at least the third Covid-related delay for the production.

In March 2020, filming had to be shut down in Italy. Then in December 2020, an audio recording of Cruise shouting at crew for breaking Covid-19 protocols was leaked.

In April this year, Cruise addressed the rant in an interview with Empire magazine. “I said what I said,” said the actor. “There was a lot at stake at that point. But it wasn’t my entire crew. I had the crew leave the set and it was just select people.”

He added that he was motivated by a desire to prevent any further delays in shooting. “I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry,” said Cruise. “And for the whole crew to know that we’d started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief. It was very emotional, I gotta tell you.”