Tom Cruise has wowed the UK’s Royal Navy with a special appearance.

The actor met with RAF pilots in Gloucestershire, England when he attended the Royal International Air Tattoo over the weekend.

Hosted at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, the event is the world’s largest military airshow.

A number of photos of Cruise together with RAF pilots have been shared since the event.

In them, the Top Gun star is wearing a blue suit and aviator sunglasses. He is surrounded by uniformed officers as they pose in front of a helicopter.

One such photo was accompanied by the caption: “Feel the need, the need for a pic with the one and only Tom Cruise. Another fabulous day at Air Tattoo for the RAF police.”

The 60-year-old also posed with the Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, who are famous for stunt and trick flying.

“We’ve got a new wingman… Today, Maverick joined the Red Arrows! Epic to meet Tom Cruise at the Royal International Air Tattoo to speak about aviation, teamwork and Top Gun,” reads a caption alongside a picture of the actor together with the team who are wearing orange jumpsuits.

(Twitter)

(Twitter)

Cruise – who is famous for doing his own stunts – recently reprised his role as US Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick.

You can read The Independent’s five-star review of the movie here.