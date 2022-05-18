Tom Cruise has confirmed that he never considered releasing Top Gun: Maverick to streaming first, despite Covid delaying the film’s intended release date.

The new action movie – which sees Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot, who must confront the ghosts of his past – is a sequel to the original 1986 movie, in which he also starred.

After its original premiere date of 24 June 2020 was delayed nearly two years by the pandemic, the film is now scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 May.

Speaking on Wednesday (18 May) at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise was asked whether he had considered debuting the sequel on streaming platforms when the pandemic continued pushing back its release date.

“That was not going to happen ever,” Cruise said, according to Variety. “I make movies for the big screen.”

“I’ve spent a lot of time with theatre owners. The people that serve the popcorn, the ones who make this [happen],” he added.

He further explained that he called movie theatre owners, saying: “Please, I know what you’re going through. Just know we are making Mission: Impossible and Top Gun is coming out.”

The sequel has already received rave reviews from critics, with many of them calling it the “best film of the year”.

Read The Independent’s full review here.

Top Gun: Maverick will be released in cinemas on 24 May.