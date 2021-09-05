A rare copy of the script for Top Gun: Maverick has been stolen along with Tom Cruise’s bodyguard’s car, reports claim.

Cruise is currently staying in Birmingham where filming is underway for Mission: Impossible 7.

However, The Sun reports that the car belonging to the actor’s bodyguard – a BMW worth £100,000 – was stolen last week during a raid.

Inside the car was said to be one of the few copies of the Top Gun: Maverick script in the world, along with thousands of pounds worth of Cruise’s luggage.

A source told the publication: “Tom had been driven around in the car while in Birmingham and some of his ­luggage and belongings were inside it when it was taken.

“It’s since been recovered by police because it was equipped with an electronic tracking device but everything inside it had gone.”

The thieves were said to have used a scanner to clone the signal from the car’s keyless ignition fob as it was parked outside Cruise’s hotel.

The vehicle was later located, but had been emptied.

The Independent has contacted Cruise’s representatives for comment.

The news follows the recent announcement that the release of Top Gun: Maverick has been pushed back to 2022 due to the Covid-19 Delta variant.

The film was scheduled to come out on 19 November 2021 and will instead now be released on 27 May 2022.