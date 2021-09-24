Tom Felton was taken to hospital on Thursday after collapsing during a celebrity golf match.

The Harry Potter star suffered an apparent medical emergency shortly after the conclusion of his match at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Wisconsin. Felton was participating in the celebrity run of the Europe vs United States golf showdown, which will take place over the weekend.

"In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe,” the Professional Golfers’ Association of America said in a statement. “He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

The association did not provide any further details regarding the incident.

Best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise, Felton was pictured looking shaky and pale, surrounded by other players, volunteers and tournament officials, before being helped to his feet and laid on a golf cart.

He was then driven away to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Felton was playing in a two-person scramble competition made up of sports and entertainment celebrities. He collapsed after playing 11 holes with teammate Teemu Selanne, who is a former professional ice hockey player.

The Independent has reached out to Felton’s representatives for an update on the actor’s condition.

The incident occurred a day after Felton celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday (22 September).

Sharing a smiling selfie on Instagram, the Origin actor wrote: “33 years done — good lord it’s been so much fun getting here — yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come — thank you all for your love , support & sense of humour — let’s keep a good thing going — to the next 33.”

Additional reporting by PA news agency